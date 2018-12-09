It's officially Christmastime for J-Rod and family. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez filled fans with holiday cheer by documenting some tree-decorating time with their kids over the weekend - and it was the most adorable sight. "That time of year..." the 49-year-old superstar wrote in her first post on the topic, sharing a photo of her and Alex hanging ornaments on their red rose-themed tree. "The best times are with these lil ones," she typed into the caption of a second post which captured their children sweetly helping out, adding the hashtags: "I love Christmastime" and "familia".

Scroll down for style details on Jennifer's evening gown!

J.Lo and A-Rod rockin' around their Christmas tree Photo: Instagram/@jlo

The lovebirds decked the halls of the Miami home with the help of their respective kids: Jennifer's 10-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex's daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, who he parents with ex Cynthia Scurtis. They made for an incredibly adorable group, with all of them smiling in the photos.

The blended family did a wonderful job, too, as their tree looked dazzling. Wrapped in twinkling white lights, the adornments altered between luscious red roses and matching ornaments. The only change in color was the glimmering gold star on top. It seems they may have tried another theme, as a since-deleted photo on Jennifer's Instagram Story primarily showed a sliver ornament hanging on their tree.

We're green with envy over J.Lo's gorgeous latest look! Photo: robzangardi

Later on, Jennifer slipped out of the leisurely home-wear and into something a bit more glamorous for a very special event. The entertainer joined her World of Dance co-judges Derek Hough and NeYo to film their season three finale. She was every bit the haute holiday icon in a green turtleneck dress by Alexandre Vauthier. The French fashion designer's crystal-embellished creation looked simply stunning on J.Lo's fabulous figure, framed effortlessly by her accessories.

Jennifer's locks were swept into a stunning updo to complement the dress Photo: robzangardi

Just as the On the Floor singer's tree was enhanced by ornaments, her beguiling emerald dress was complemented by shiny earrings and head-turning Louboutin heels. Her staggering hairstyle surpassed the glistening star tree-topper at her home, shaping up to be one of the most elegant updos we've ever witnessed. Kudos, to her stylist team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.