Patton Oswalt and fellow comedians are asking fans to help out their friend Jason Saenz. Jason, who is the comic responsible for Ya Killin Me, was badly injured after a fall. “Followers, ASSEMBLE! Jason Saenz is a truly good person who’s suffered a sudden, catastrophic medical emergency but we can help him,” the tweet read. “If EACH of my followers just donates ONE DOLLAR? We fund his recovery TODAY. Thanks, guys.” Adam Newman posted the same GoFundMe link, with a tweet asking his followers to help his best friend.

Jason Saenz's famous friends are asking for help after he suffered a fall that left him paralyzed Photo: GoFundMe

“One of my best friends in the whole world had a pretty major accident and could use whatever help you can give,” he wrote. “Whether it’s money or spreading the word to as many friends as possible, I’m literally begging for your help.” Other celebrities who spread the message were Michael Ian Black, Josh Ruben and Kumail Nanjiani. The Big Sick star tweeted: “My buddy Jason Saenz had an accident & has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He has no health insurance so, if you can donate, please do. He’s funny and kind.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Jason’s accident occurred over the weekend. The Bolivian comic fell through a skylight on the roof of an apartment building. The post continued: “He's currently paralyzed from the waist down and will be facing a very long road to recovery. Right now he's in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai and will be entering a rehabilitation center as soon as possible to improve his path to healing.”

The comedian's GoFundMe page has a $300,000 goal Photo: Instagram/@jasoncsaenz

The post went on the explain that the actor began working a new job and his health insurance would not kick in until January 1, 2019. The proceeds collected will go towards his spinal surgery, medical expenses and his extended stay at the hospital. “The faster we can fund this to get Jason started with treatment, the better his prognosis will be,” the page which has a $300,000 goal read. “

No one is ever prepared for something so devastating and that's where we his friends want to pull together and show love and support by helping with this immense financial burden. All proceeds go directly to Jason and his family.”