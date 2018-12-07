Eva Longoria's son Santiago has had an exciting few months of firsts. The five-month-old who she welcomed with her media mogul husband, José Baston, is now gearing up for his first holiday. “We had his first Halloween, his first Thanksgiving, now we’re going to have his first Christmas,” she told HOLA! USA at the L’Oréal Women of Worth Gala in NYC. “And it’s going to be so much fun.” Eva was one of the leading ladies alongside Amber Heard, Julianne Moore, Aja Naomi King and Andie MacDowell honoring women who selflessly volunteer to serve their communities.

Eva looked stunning in a form-fitting jumpsuit

The Decline and Fall star, who has always been devoted to health and wellness through running, yoga and pilates, recently announced she’s back in the workout game post-baby. And with the holidays coming up, she won’t be derailed from getting back into shape. “You just stay committed, and you get it done,” the 43-year-old, who stunned in a form-fitting jumpsuit, shared. The new mom opened up a bit more recently about being ready to hit the gym. “I really gave my body time to adjust postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she told Us Weekly. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

A Woman of Worth herself, the Telenovela actress also made the point that the holidays aren't all about parties and gifts but also about giving back. “There are so many ways to give back,” she shared. “There are so many shelters during the holidays that need volunteers, time, donations, monetary and physical [things] whether it’s food clothing, and so I think you don’t have to look far to see how you can get involved.”

Baby Santiago has had an exciting few months of firsts – including his first Christmas

During her moment up on stage, Eva reminded the audience of L’Oréal’s true purpose in the beauty industry: “Because You’re Worth It – is not just a tagline for us, it’s an ethos for the brand, and it exists to lift up women, to give them confidence and celebrate them, it’s more than lipstick, it’s more than a hair color, it’s to make sure that you understand that you are worthy.”