Serena Williams and Meghan Markle’s bond is still strong. The tennis superstar recently opened up about supporting her friend through her pregnancy – and her key piece of advice. “I’m like ‘How are you?’ and she’s like ‘No how are you?’,” the 37-year-old told People. “I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice…you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?’ But that’s always been her.” Serena, who is mother to one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia shared the key piece of advice she gave the mommy-to-be, “It will come.”

Serena shared the piece of advice she had for her friend the Duchess of Sussex Photo: Getty Images

Adding: “Meghan still gives me more advice.” The tennis champion and the former actress became close friends after their initial meeting at the 2010 Super Bowl. The 37-year-old royal also attended Meghan’s royal wedding ceremony to Prince Harry in May. In July, Serena had support from the Duchess and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton during Wimbledon. Ahead of the match, Serena opened up about having her support.

“I look forward to it,” the athlete said about her special guests. “We’ve always had a wonderful friendship and every year for a couple of years she comes out to Wimbledon, has supported me and now she’s supporting me in a different role. But our friendship is still exactly the same.”

She continued: “We always have supported each other, just been there for each other through a lot.” Meghan echoed her friend’s sentiments. During an interview with Vogue, the Duchess shared how proud she was of Serena’s next chapter – motherhood.

Serena and Meghan have been friends since 2010 Photo: Getty Images

“She will be an amazing mom. The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she’ll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby. I can’t wait for that!”