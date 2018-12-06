Malia Obama bonds with her mother, Michelle, over crushes

Michelle Obama graces the cover of Good Housekeeping’s January issue, out December 11, but we’ve already been blessed with a sneak peek of the former FLOTUS' wisdom. One thing that stood out was how she compares her adolescence with her daughters’ Malia, 20 and Sasha, 17. It’s safe to say some things never change when it comes to crushes and the inescapable feeling of whether we’re wearing the right clothes or not. Michelle said, “There’s a lot that’s universal. Malia and I were talking recently about all the little things we’d stress over in junior high and high school—whether we’re wearing the right clothes, a snarky comment somebody made about us, the boys we crushed on, and on and on and on.”

Malia, 20, currently attends college at Harvard.

And if you thought you couldn't further relate, the mom-of-two continued, “We laughed about how many hours were spent inside our heads, hoping a boy would ask us to dance, or stewing over a big test, just doing everything we could to avoid even the most minor embarrassments. When I was younger, I often wondered whether this kind of obsessive thinking was unique to me and my girlfriends, but I realize now that it was something every girl feels.”

And yes, while those are things most of us can relate to, the Becoming author also touched upon the comparison between growing up in the digital age to when she was growing up sans the internet, and how it's harder for young girls today. “There’s the bullying and body shaming that can occur on social media.

There’s the knowledge that a single mistake can live forever on the Internet,” She said. “So in many ways, things are harder for young women today. But what’s inspiring to me is that so many of the young women I’ve met — from those at my daughters’ schools to the young people I’ve met all across the country — are triumphing in incredible ways. Unlike my generation, they’re not as held back by the societal belief that girls and boys can’t do the same things."

Michelle recently surprised the Lower Eastside Girls Club in NYC and joined them for a healthy lunch

As per usual, Mrs. Obama knows how to bring a positive and inspiring twist to faults. The 54-year-old woman's advocate said, "They’re charging forward in sports and math and science and technology. They’re speaking up and speaking out, not just in their classrooms, but in the public arena at a young age. So I find great hope in this rising generation of young women. They’re confident, unconcerned with old stereotypes, and there’s no telling what they’re going to accomplish in the years ahead.”