‘Tis the season! On Thursday, December 6, the 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced, officially kicking off our favorite time of year, Hollywood award season. From the perfectly perfect Mary Poppins Returns starring Lin-Manuel Miranda to Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, the star-studded event hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will celebrate the most outstanding work in film and television in the past year. Among the stars vying for the coveted award are Genius: Picasso actor Antonio Banderas and Gianni Versace stars Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss.

Scroll below to see which of your favorite stars scored nominations, and tune into the Golden Globes airing live January 6 on NBC.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were both nominated for A Star Is Born Photo: Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale,Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

>Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Gianni Versace stars Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss scored nods for their roles in the hit FX series Photo: Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Television Series, Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury earned him a Best Actor nomination Photo: Getty Images

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse