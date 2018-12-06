‘Tis the season! On Thursday, December 6, the 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced, officially kicking off our favorite time of year, Hollywood award season. From the perfectly perfect Mary Poppins Returns starring Lin-Manuel Miranda to Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, the star-studded event hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will celebrate the most outstanding work in film and television in the past year. Among the stars vying for the coveted award are Genius: Picasso actor Antonio Banderas and Gianni Versace stars Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss.
Scroll below to see which of your favorite stars scored nominations, and tune into the Golden Globes airing live January 6 on NBC.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt earned nominations for their roles in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns Photo: Jay Maidment
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were both nominated for A Star Is Born Photo: Getty Images
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale,Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
>Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Gianni Versace stars Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss scored nods for their roles in the hit FX series Photo: Getty Images
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Television Series, Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury earned him a Best Actor nomination Photo: Getty Images
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse