Kylie Jenner and her family don’t find the internet’s latest prank funny. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 5, to express her feelings about the fake viral picture that showed her boyfriend Travis Scott with another woman. “Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” she wrote in a since deleted post. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real.”

Kylie Jenner fired back at YouTube star who created the fake viral photo of her boyfriend Travis Scott Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 21-year-old felt the need to address the issue after YouTube user Christian Adam released a 17-minute video explaining his ability to “fool the internet.” The Bahamas-native shared that he studied the Sicko Mode rapper’s mannerisms, and even went as far as dying his hair to really play the part. Christian wrote in the video’s description, “DISCLAIMER: this video was NOT made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or the entire Kardashian family in ANY way shape or form.”

Kylie’s big sister however, did not see it that way. Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to slam the video. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote, “I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and just so wrong.”

Earlier this week, Travis took to his social media to clear up the rumors when the initial photo – which allegedly showed him getting close to another woman on a hotel balcony – began to circulate. The Goosebumps rapper commented. “I don’t be on no balcony wit no thots. That s –t lame,” he wrote.

Kylie's big sister Kim called the prank "damaging" to their relationship Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

“Try again you trollsss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!! He added: “I only got love for my wife.” Kylie, 21, and Travis, 26, have been dating since 2017. The pair welcomed their first daughter Stormi Webster in February of this year.