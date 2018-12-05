Welcome to your daily dose of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas news! After their five-day wedding extravaganza, the newlyweds have made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple. Rather than jetting off on their honeymoon, the pair instead buzzed around town to help celebrate the launch of — wait for it — Bumble India in New Delhi.

The newlyweds made their red carpet debut since saying 'I do' at the Bumble India launch party on Wednesday, December 5 Photo: Getty Images

As you can see, both Priyanka and Nick were glowing. She was wearing a belted blush dress that featured a V-neck cut, while the singer wore a dashing gray suit and black shirt ensemble and, of course, his wedding band. Priyanka matched the outfit with a cute white mini bag and nude shoes. As an added accessory, she had her henna tattoos on full display, the same ones she was seen sporting during the pre-wedding festivities last week. Look closely and you'll see that the Bollywood beauty also had a red Sindoor (a cosmetic powder signifying a Hindu woman is married) parting her hair.

This red carpet appearance comes after a weekend-long wedding celebration held at the lavish Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick had two ceremonies (a Western one officiated by Nick's father and a traditional Hindu ceremony) over the weekend. "I love that our wedding is a religious mash up," the bride exclusively told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! UK. "We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us," she shared. "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

Priyanka wore the henna tattoos she sported during her Mehendi ceremony Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday, December 4, the couple held a wedding reception with both their families, including Priyanka’s mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth and Jonas’ parents, grandmother and older brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner. It's been an incredible celebration of love. We can only imagine what the newlyweds have planned for their honeymoon.