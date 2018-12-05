If you have a social media account, you probably know who Lele Pons is. She's the pretty Vine girl who would post laugh out loud funny videos and sketches with her friends for all of us to see. Only they weren't really meant for us, but like all stars do, Lele quickly garnered an audience, and pretty soon her six-second videos got all the (figurative) likes. She knew the power of a double tap before that was even a thing. And now with Instagram, Lele gets to post a production, so it was inevitable she'd grow to major stardom. Her unabashedly witty humor has turned her into one of the biggest Latinx stars this year, and one of her biggest accomplishments? Landing the highly-coveted December cover of her hometown's Ocean Drive magazine.

Lele wore a beautiful velvet/lace BCBG dress to her Ocean Drive magazine cover party during Art Basel in Miami Photo: WENN

On Tuesday night, the social media starlet revealed her future plans and opened up on how she deals with being a huge social media success. It involves family and therapy. "I do like to have therapy," Lele told HOLA! USA at her December cover party held at the 1 Hotel South Beach. "Or talk to someone that could help me whenever I have doubts because it can really get to you, " she continued.

As for her family, she loves to spend as much time with them as she can. "I’m gonna be here with my family in Miami and for New Years as well," she said. And if you're lucky, you can catch her partying with some of Miami's greatest. "I’m gonna go to the Fontainebleau for J Balvin and Alesso’s New Year’s Eve party," she revealed. And after that ball drops at midnight, expect great things from the 22-year-old stunner. She's slated to drop her debut album and star in a still-secret TV show in 2019, so yeah, Lele is a boss babe.

Lele is slated to drop her debut album and star in a TV show in 2019

Keep reading for more on how Lele deals with the social media spotlight, tips for throwing parties and every project she's dropping in 2019.

HOLA! USA: Who are you wearing tonight?

Lele Pons: "BCBG!"

Can you give us any details about your upcoming album?

"I think it’s gonna be more Spanish. I would say 80 percent Spanish and a little bit of English. It’s coming out next year!"

Is there anyone you’d like to collaborate with?

"Yes! I’d love to collaborate with people that inspire me. Like Carol G, Anitta, Becky G. If I had to pick men, I like Maluma, Bad Bunny, J Balvin...all the Latinos!"

That’s a good list!

"It’s a great list!"

If you could dance back up to anyone, who would it be?

"Shakira."

You just threw a quinceañera. Do you have any party tips for the holidays?

"Oh yeah. Definitely do it inside. I like a house. Something where you can go outside, but not only outside. I did one that was only outside when I did mine, which was not a good idea because of the rain. The rain is bad. Have la Hora Loca for sure. And wear two dresses. One for the quinceañera and one as a backup."

Any holiday plans?

"I’m gonna be here with my family in Miami and for New Years as well. I’m gonna go to the Fontainebleau for J Balvin and Alesso’s New Year’s Eve party."

How do you manage to not get down, especially in 2018 when social media trolls run rampant?

"Therapy. A lot of therapy. Because I never give in, you know. And sometimes, they get to you. But you never stop getting help and I do like to have therapy or talk to someone that could help me whenever I have doubts because it can really get to you. Besides that, ignore them and always know that the bigger you get, the more hate you’re going to get. They don’t know who you are. Everybody has a backstory. I know that because of my experience meeting people that I thought were not as nice, but when I met them (and they were celebrities), they were amazing people."

Besides your album, do you have any other projects that you’re working on?

"I might have a TV show coming up, but shhh! I can’t talk about it. I can reveal though, that it’s in English."