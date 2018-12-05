World leaders came together on Wednesday, December 5, to say goodbye to former President George H.W. Bush. Less than 24-hours after attending a glitzy Buckingham Palace with his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, Prince Charles traveled across the pond to pay his respects to the late American commander-in-chief.

The day before the state funeral, Clarence House announced that the future King would attend the service held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The palace noted that Charles would be “representing Her Majesty The Queen.” Following the death of President George W. Bush’s father on November 30, Queen Elizabeth released a statement expressing her condolences to the Bush family.

“President Bush was a great friend and ally of the United Kingdom. He was also a patriot, serving his country with honour and distinction in Office and during the Second World War," the Queen’s statement read in part. "Prince Philip and I remember our days in Texas in 1991 with great fondness. My thoughts and prayers are with President Bush’s family and the American people."

The British royal, wearing a dark suit, was spotted speaking with former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, father-in-law of Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Prince George’s grandfather wasn’t the only royal on hand for the moving service. King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan were also on hand for the funeral, which was attended by current President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as Ivanka Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

Wednesday’s moving service included readings from three of the 41st President’s granddaughters, Jenna Bush Hager, Ashley Bush and Lauren Bush Lauren, who is designer Ralph Lauren’s daughter-in-law. Former President George W. Bush delivered his father’s eulogy.

Former President George H.W. Bush passed away last Friday on November 30. His death came months after losing his beloved wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush. In an interview with Today prior to the state funeral, Jenna expressed her sadness over losing her grandfather before Christmas, to which her five-year-old daughter Mila had a sweet explanation.

“Mila said, ‘Well, of course, it's happening right before Christmas. Gampy had to get to Gammy so they could decorate their Christmas tree,’” Jenna shared. "And I thought, you know, from the mouth of babes, because they had never spent a Christmas apart in their whole 73 years, 74 years. Of course, he wanted to be there. And she probably was, like, ‘Come on! Time to come home.'"