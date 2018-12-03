It’s been two months since Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke off their engagement, but it appears Ariana’s fans aren’t over their split. On Monday Pete Davidson shared an emotional post on Instagram talking about being bullied during and post his and the singer’s four-month relationship. The Saturday Night Live star who’s been open about having Bipolar Disorder and suicidal thoughts in the past wrote, “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.” He continued, “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande two months before their break up

MORE: Ariana Grande shares exciting news with fans ahead of social break

Ariana was quick to respond to her ex’s emotional post as on early Tuesday morning she kindly asked her fans to leave Pete alone. The 25-year-old singer shared her response on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so I do understand. but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u that."

Ariana posted a kind felt response on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande

MORE: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's wedding: Every loved-up detail we know

She continued, "So please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.” During the former couple’s relationship, Pete received death threats for dating her. “Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she’s so hot,” he told Howard Stern in late September, just weeks before they called off their engagement. “You know how insane that is? It’s like, ‘Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?’” According to reports, their couple didn’t end their relationship in bad terms and there was even the possibility of reconciling in the future.