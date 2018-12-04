These tiny celebrities know how to travel in style! Although they can’t legally drive – that isn’t stopping them from hitting the pavement in some of the most expensive and cutest luxury mini vehicles around. Khloé Kardashian and Tristian Thompson's daughter True showed off her cute Bentley.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna kept her pink wheels squeaky clean. And Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerogina Rodriguez's kids took a wild ride. Ana Patricia Gamez and Adamari Lopez’s little girls took a different approach, opting for magical unicorn rides. However they do it, these celebrity babies are riding in style. Watch the video above to see the best celebrity baby rides.