It’s not over when the couple says “I do!” After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows in not one, but two wedding ceremonies over the weekend and celebrated multiple events leading up to the big day (the Mehendi and Sangeet festivities were lit with performances and colorful presentations and decor), the sweet couple and newlyweds are — you guessed it — still celebrating.

VIEW GALLERY Priyanka and Nick continued their wedding celebration on Tuesday night (December 4) with a reception Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the two families came together for a stunning wedding reception in Delhi, India. Priyanka, 36, was seen wearing a cream-colored beaded lehenga (a traditional long, embroidered skirt with a matching long-sleeved cropped blouse) with a dupatta shawl draped over her shoulder. At her side, Nick, 26, was wearing a sleek, navy tux. The two were also snapped alongside both their families during the night. Priyanka’s mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth were in attendance along with Jonas’ parents, grandmother and older brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner, who dressed for the occasion in her own peach-colored lehenga.

The whole wedding extravaganza has been a spectacle. On Friday morning, they began the celebrations with the Mehendi ceremony, where both Priyanka and Nick were seen sporting henna tattoos and colorful outfits. Later that evening, they took part in the Sangeet, where both families retold their love story by performing Hamilton-level musical numbers. And that was just Friday.

VIEW GALLERY Priyanka and Nick posed with their families at the reception Photo: Grosby Group

Saturday was the first big day for Priyanka and Nick. They wed in the Western ceremony that took place on the Unmaid Bhawan Palace lawn in Jodhpur. Two hundred and twenty-five guests were in attendance and had an up close look at Priyanka's stunning custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress.

"For the western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers," Priyanka exclusively told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! UK. "But ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us (they're so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons) and I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years - one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece - I was blown," she said. The hand-beaded and embroidered gown featured a sweeping 75-foot veil, mother of pearl pailettes and sequins, and Swaovski crystals. "We went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day... and I said yes to the dress," the actress exclaimed.

VIEW GALLERY Sophie Turner and Nick's brother Joe Jonas were on hand for the reception Photo: Grosby Group

As for the Hindu ceremony the following day (Sunday), Priyanka also had major plans. She wore a traditional red lehenga by famed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Indian outfit had detailed embroidery and glittering fine jewels that sparkled in the night. “For the Indian wedding, I wore Sabyasachi," she revealed. "I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and western inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am!"