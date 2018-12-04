See how Eva Longoria effortlessly rocked the sleepwear trend

The sleepwear trend is still very much a thing of-the-moment, and Eva Longoria is one of the latest stars to don the pajama version of daywear. On Saturday, the new mom attended the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles looking fabulous in a blush-colored satin pantsuit by Styland and furry heels by Max Mara. The 43-year-old actress, who was joined at the event by Serena Williams and Cara Delevingne, was a part of the Change Agents panel in which she discussed how technology is changing the job market and talked Latinas in STEM.

Eva looked fabulous in a satin pantsuit by Styland and furry heels by Max Mara

“When I started researching and studying I realized there weren’t enough Latinas in STEM fields,” she said. “Yet all the future jobs have to do with STEM fields, whether that’s engineering or computing. I think there are a million new jobs waiting to be filled.” The Telenovela actress was the epitome of comfort-chic that day has shown to be a fan of the sleepwear trend as just last month she flaunted her curves in a slip dress she rocked to an event in Beverly Hills. Eva stepped out in a soft pink number of the same color- family as her satin set when she was presented with a Bill of Rights award, given by the ACLU of Southern California.

The Hollywood star showed off her curves in a powdery pink slip dress

The new mom, who welcomed her first child, Santiago on June 19, also shared she’s ready to get back into the workout game. While Eva has always been dedicated to health and wellness with things like running, pilates and yoga, this time she’s taking a different route with weight training. Prior to the summit, the Desperate Housewives star told Us Weekly, “I really gave my body time to adjust postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

She continued, “Now I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I’m barely starting to get back into it.” “My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training.” Earlier this year Eva graced the cover of HOLA! USA’s September issue with her son, Santi. She told us in a world exclusive, “I’m hoping to get back to exercise. Being almost a year without them is very difficult. So I’m impatiently waiting for the moment, but I’m not in a rush. I’m truly enjoying post-partum to be with my son and support him.”