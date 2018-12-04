When Meghan met Michelle! The Duchess of Sussex and the former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama had their first official meeting on Monday, December 3. HOLA! USA can confirm that the ladies did meet and had a lovely time, as Meghan always admired Michelle. The women met privately after the Duchess attended the sold-out London stop of the former FLOTUS’ tour – in support of her memoir Becoming. “They spoke about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities,” a source told the Evening Standard.

“They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus their shared causes including girls’ education.” The meeting between Barack Obama and Prince Harry’s wives occurred on the same day the 54-year-old's Good Housekeeping cover came out where she shared helpful advice for the new royal.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this,” Sasha and Malia’s mother said. “And the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot.” Adding: “So, my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.”

She continued: “I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends, before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s okay – it’s good even – to do that.”

Michelle also noted that the 37-year-old mommy-to-be could use her new role to stand up for issues that matter the most. “What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that,” she shared. “And I think Meghan could maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally.”

Michelle doesn’t just share special interests with Meghan. The Chicago-native and Barack have built a relationship with the royal family. Last year, Prince Harry joined the former first couple at their Obama Summit in Chicago. Barack and Michelle were also hosted by the royal family in London, on numerous occasions, during the presidency.