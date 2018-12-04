Bow-WOW! When it came to her grand-pup Baguette Gonzalez a.k.a. son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara’s dog’s birthday, Sofia Vergara made sure to throw an extravagant party. “My Grandmama’ @sofiavergara throws the best birthday partys!!!” the Modern Family star, 46, captioned an Instagram picture of the family Chihuahua from the celebration on Sunday, December 2.

VIEW GALLERY Sofia Vergara treated her son's dog to a lavish birthday party on December 2 Photo: Instagram/sofiavergara

The party, which appeared to be pink-themed, featured an elaborate cake with a character version of Baguette looking very full from eating the multi-tiered dessert while wearing a party hat.

Of course, the birthday girl received help from her “Grandmama” Sofia and Manolo when it came time to cut the cake that was decorated with lollipops and yellow feathers. The festivities also included a bottle of Moët & Chandon, macaroons and other delectable treats.

VIEW GALLERY Manolo posed for a photo with his pup showing off the desserts and decoration Photo: Instagram/manologonzalezvergara

Baguette was dressed to impress for the occasion wearing a pink ensemble and a double strand pearl necklace. Sofia looked equally glam donning a ruffled floral print dress. Sharing a photo of himself and his pup from the party, Manolo wrote, “Sorry I can’t hang out today, it’s my dog’s birthday. #HappyVerde #MyFavoriteB**tch.”

VIEW GALLERY Sofia wore a floral print dress, while Baguette donned a pick dress for the party Photo: Instagram/baguettegonzalez

Sofia’s fury relative has her own Instagram account with over 22,000 followers. Baguette’s bio notes that she is “the spirit of Mariah, in the body of a bread,” in addition to being the “sugar mama of” Manolo. On her account, multiple images were shared from the party, which were captioned: “Five is the new three, b**tches! Happy Birthday to me! #ThisIsHowYouAge #CherHasNothingOnMe."

One photo showed the birthday girl proudly posing alongside her presents, which included new sweaters, toys, a Furbo Dog Camera, and more. Talk about a doggone good birthday!