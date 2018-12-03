Michelle Obama proved that she is still the boss that gets the best reaction! The former FLOTUS shared a special moment when she stopped by to have a healthy lunch with young women at New York City’s Lower East Side Girls Club.

The 54-year-old – who was in the big apple for the tour supporting her memoir Becoming – has committed to one youth community event in each city. Kicking it off the tradition in her hometown of Chicago. Watch the video above to see what happened when the girls thought they were spending the day with former White House chef Sam Kass and got to hangout Mrs. Obama instead.