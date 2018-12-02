iShe's not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom — and cool moms dress like Diane Kruger. One month after it was confirmed that she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus, the 42-year old actress stepped out for the Pre-Fall 2019 Versace fashion show in New York City. It was a star-studded show with stars like Blake Lively, Lupta N'Yongo, 2 Chainz, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. They all showed up dapper and what not, but no one, and I mean no one showed up like Diane. She was on another level on Sunday night. And the proof is in the (Versace) details.

The Hollywood star made a colorful splash wearing a mini number by the designer. She wore a brightly-colored design under an equally colorful jacket that showed off her stunning post-baby bod. But like a cool mom, she didn't actually wear the jacket. Nope. She simply donned the accompanying piece over her shoulder. To complete and complement the vibrant outfit, she also paired the look with an oversized black and gold belt, black stiletto boots and a bucket-styled black clutch. The outing marked the new mom's first red carpet since welcoming her baby.

MORE: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus show off some major PDA on the streets of New York City

On the other side of the color spectrum, Norman wore a subdued red plaid suit with a black turtleneck and combat boots and was snapped kissing Diane throughout the night. It's not the first time the two have showed off major PDA, but TBH, we're not complaining. The couple were clearly ready for date night out after welcoming their first child together. It was confirmed on November 2 that the pair are new parents, however no other baby details (gender, name or birth date) have since been revealed.

The two actors met three years ago in 2015 while filming the movie Sky. Diane, who split from longtime partner Joshua Jackson after ten years in 2016, and Norman took their relationship public two years later in 2017 after promoting the film. Since then, it's been a love-filled romance, and if the baby is anything like the parents, then we already know what to expect.