Gone, but not forgotten. Jenna Bush Hager is grateful her daughters Margaret Laura “Mila,” five, and Poppy Louise, three, were able to spend a few years getting to know her “Gampy,” former President George H.W. Bush. Following the passing of her paternal grandfather, the mom-of-two took to Instagram on Monday, December 3, to pen a moving tribute in honor of the late commander-in-chief.

“What a gift that my girls got to know our Gampy,” Jenna, 37, wrote alongside a slideshow of heartwarming photos featuring her girls and grandfather. “What an honor that we could name our Poppy after such a principled, humble, kind man who we all loved fiercely and who loved us back.”

She added, “I read this letter–he wrote us– with new eyes: Remember the old song? “I’ll be there, ready when you are?” Well, I’ll be there, ready when you are. And if you need me, I’m here. Devotedly, Dad.”

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager’s youngest child Poppy is named after former President George W. Bush’s father, whose nickname growing up was “Poppy.” "We are proud to name her after a man we so adore," Henry told the Today show after her birth in 2015.

The former president passed away on Friday, November 30. He was 94. On Monday, Jenna shared a farewell tribute to her beloved grandfather on the Today show. “My grandfather wrote letters all his life to his children, his wife, friends and even political rivals,” she said, while narrating the touching video. “He often wrote about love and family. For me, his words have always been a precious gift, all the more so now. It’s my turn to write a love letter to my Gampy.”

Photo: Instagram/jennabhager

“My grandfather always said his greatest gift was his family,” she continued. “Whatever demands were placed on him in his professional life, and there were many, we all knew we could count on him. He made each of us feel adored always. He was our rock.”

After showing footage of the former president singing to his great-granddaughter Mila, Jenna noted, “My children will always know how special my grandfather is to us because we will never let them forget, and they will cherish too all those letters: their great-grandfather in his own words.”

