Michelle Obama is dishing out a piece of important advice for Meghan Markle. Like the Duchess of Sussex, the former FLOTUS is familiar with being thrust into the spotlight due to her husband’s work. “Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this,” the Becoming author said in January’s British Good Housekeeping. “And the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot.” Adding: “So, my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.”

She continued: “I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends, before I launched into anymore ambitious work. I think it’s okay – it’s good even – to do that.” Although her husband, Barack Obama was the commander-in-chief, Michelle knew the importance of championing her own issues.

“What’s I’d say is that there so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that – and I think that Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally.” Michelle, 54, built a strong relationship with Meghan’s family during her time in office. The Chicago-native had state dinners – and sleepovers at Buckingham Palace – with the Queen. Michelle has also built a strong relationship with Meghan’s husband the Duke of Sussex, over the desire to help those who serve in the military and their families.

While she has only been the Duchess since May, Meghan has been vocal about the work she wants to get done with her platform. During her royal tour with Prince Harry, the 37-year-old gave her first speech of the tour on an issue that she (and Michelle) are passionate about – education for girls. “As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university,” the Duchess said.

“From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one. I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included.”