Camila Cabello bared her heart onstage at 99.7 Now's Poptopia concert over the weekend, delivering a memorable performance for her fans. The 21-year-old entertainer didn't stop there, though, continuing to do everything withing her power to make her admirers happy backstage at the Saturday, December 1 extravaganza. During a meet and greet with one special fan, the Cuban-American singer found herself moved by the little girl's display of support. "Anali, the fandom princess," she wrote on Instagram, along with the sweetest video of their interaction, "she melts my heart every time."

Camila Cabello looked just as lovely on the outside as she is on the inside Photo: Instagram/@camilacabello

It seems Camila has a bit of a history with the six-year-old groupie, having gone out of her way to meet with her on several occasions. "This time she’s wearing the outfit from the Consequences video," the Havana hitmaker added in her caption, confirming that Analí was indeed paying homage to the recent music video.

In the adorable clip, Analí presents Camila, who rocked a stunning pierced braids hairstyle, with a plush rose. "Hi!" the star says, accepting the gift and kneeling down to the youngster's level. "You look so pretty," she adds. The pair, who have now met up after numerous concerts, then share a sweet embrace.

Camila appears to be very fond of Analí, asking her if they could be "friends forever" after previously taking her onstage during an April concert. The singer has worked hard to make her fans a priority, maintaining a very loving relationship with her "Camilizers" and constantly thanking them for their support. She effortlessly seems to abide by the Eden Ahbez quote in her Instagram bio: “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return."

Other performers that took to the SAP Center in San Jose, California for the glittering evening, included Camila's fellow chart-toppers Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth. Camila stood out amongst the set list, expertly filling the headliner spot with her acclaimed music.