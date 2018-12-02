While Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were expected to have an extravagant wedding, the epic song and dance competition that ensued over their special weekend was nothing short of unbelievable! The happy pair kicked off their celebrations on Friday, November 30, with an over-the-top and never-ending Hindu party, traditionally known as a sangeet. It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Priyanka wrote on her Instagram along with a series of videos and photos that showcased the glittering evening. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had an epic talent show during their wedding weekend! Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

"And what a performance it was," the former Quantico star continued. “Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love." It certainly looked like it too, with the group grinning throughout the collection of shared photos and videos. The whole thing looked like a finale episode of America's Got Talent!

"We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and laughter will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives," Priyanka concluded, “it is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful.” Both of their families, which are littered with professional performers, went head-to-head in the competition.

The video shared by the former Bollywood icon, which is set to Deep Into the Wild by Honoraries feat. Volunteer, shows how dedicated their loved ones were to making it a special night. Everyone put forth an impressive effort, donning intricate attire, executing hardcore choreography, belt out songs and more in the name of their union.

As seen in the clip, the bride danced with her mother, Madhu Chopra, while the groom partook in an act featuring some kind of magic trick. Nick's brother Joe Jonas was, of course, also in on the action, as was his fiancée Sophie Turner. This was not the only competition of the weekend, with Priyanka sharing glimpses of a family cricket game on her Instagram story.

The whole family flaunted their performance skills, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

For the first act of their wedding festivites, Priyanka rocked a sensational sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who also designed the groom’s dark blue sherwani. “Glamour at its most luminescent!” the Indian fashion designer wrote on her Instagram. “@priyankachopra is an absolute stunner in our fully hand embroidered sequins sari in gold and silver. @nickjonas is princely in an open midnight blue sherwani with silk thread detailing."

"Millions of fairy lights and mirror installations lit up the Umaid Bhavan grounds to create an enchanted wonderland,” Khosla elaborated, touching on the evening’s magical setting. “It was as if the sky and earth danced as one to celebrate this union.” The lovebirds officially tied the knot Saturday, December 1.