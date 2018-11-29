Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s five-year-old is proud of her fame! The fitness guru opened up about the moment their daughter Carmen realized that her family is in the spotlight. “I was driving to our home, where we were going to spend Thanksgiving, and she goes ‘mommy can I tell you something that’s absolutely amazing,” the 34-year-old told HOLA! USA. “And she said, ‘do you know that we are really famous?’” When Hilaria asked Carmen to explain how she came to that conclusion, the kindergartener revealed that a friend from school has a book with the entire family’s picture on it.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter has a hilarious definition of fame Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Hilaria realized that Carmen’s friend was talking about the latest edition of HOLA! USA – which features the Baldwinitos on the cover. When she asked Carmen to explain the definition of fame, she hilariously replied: “I think that I am her favorite friend in the entire school and that’s what it means to be famous.” Adding: “They say these things and they’re just so funny.”

Hilaria, who is also mother to, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two and six-month-old Romeo –noted that her children haven’t quite realized that everyone doesn’t live the same lifestyle. “They understand what we do, but they don’t understand that what we do is not what every other mommy and daddy does,” she said. “They know that there’s paparazzi out there, but they think that everybody has paparazzi.”

Hilaria shared that she had to explain the concept of strangers taking their pictures to their oldest child. “I said you know what? It’s because you’re so smart and you’re so amazing,” she said of their chat. “’And I’m sure that they want to put your picture up on their wall. And she goes ‘okay that sounds about right.’ There’s no reason to explain everything to her.”

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

The Mom Brain host is never not surprised by her little gang. Although there is sibling rivalry at times, Hilaria shared that there are plenty of good moments. “I mean they’re siblings so they will hit each other or argue about a toy,” she said. And then you see them hugging and kissing and it just warms my heart and gives me a little bit of hope that, that is going to be the future."