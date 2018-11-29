Jessica Alba’s son is getting in on her latest obsession. The Honest founder shared an adorable picture with her 11-month-old son Hayes. “So now you know my obsession w coordinated pajamas is a ‘thing’ and so is this personalized storybook that features my sweet Hayes,” she wrote next to the photo. In the snapshot, the L.A.’s Finest star and her baby boy wear festive Christmas pajamas as she gives him a bottle and reads him a story. Her baby boy sweetly sits in her lap and has all eyes on the book as he shows off his multi-tasking skills.

Jessia Alba shared her latest obssession with her baby boy Hayes Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Jessica and Hayes were recently joined by the rest of the Alba-Warren clan as they kicked off the holiday season. Earlier this month, the family posed for their first Christmas card as a family-of-five. In the photo, Jessica holds on to Hayes, as her oldest daughter Honor, 10, snuggles next to her.

On Jessica’s opposite side, her seven-year-old daughter Haven cuddles close to her dad Cash. The family are all smiles as they wear matching pajamas and Santa hats in front of the fireplace. “I love a good family photo, especially now that we’re a #familyoffive,” she wrote next to the Christmas card that was done by Shutterfly.

The family is prepping for the holidays with their latest addition. Jessica shared the part of this holiday season that she is most looking forward to with her baby boy. “He’s gonna be into opening presents and trying to put ribbons in his mouth, which I’m not looking forward to,” the 37-year-old shared. "He loves tearing things and opening things and throwing things.” Jessica’s baby fever is getting the best of her.

The L.A.'s Finest star snuggled with Gabrielle Union's daughter Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

On Thursday, the actress shared a picture of her snuggling up to co-star Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s newborn daughter Kaavia James. “I loved this cuddle sesh w baby @kaaviajames #thankfulthursday -she's such a perfect, sweet angel baby @gabunion & @dwyanewade-this auntie will babysit anytime :)."