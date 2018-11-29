Khloé Kardashian’s baby, True Thompson, is only seven months old and already she’s been introduced to the world of luxurious handbags. Khloé took to Instagram to share a photo of her adorable baby girl sitting pretty inside her famous mom’s Hermès Birkin bag while happily playing with the strap. She captioned the sweet photo with, “Nothing can change this love,” and a heart emoji. Her little bundle of joy looks delighted as she wears a cute smile, a cheetah-print headwrap and navy ensemble.

Baby True is clearly having fun inside her momma's Birkin bag Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

In case you need a little insight, let us remind you the expensive handbag she’s sitting in is one that ranges from $12,000 to more than $200,000. The style Khloé owns is a genuine crocodile-skin that sells for more than $50K. And though the Birkin is not a diaper bag per se, it is a favorite among celebrity moms and was inspired by one too. The idea came to Jean-Louis Dumas when he sat next to actress Jane Birkin on a plane. He noticed the at the time young mom needed a large bag to carry her daughter’s bottles, and voila – the bag was introduced in 1984. Jean-Louis designed “a deep and supple holdall” that has evolved into a popular accessory for indulgent moms to carry almost an entire household or so it seems.

The little one is all smiles Photo: Instagram:/@khloekardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez are only a few of the celebs who have carried their children's belongings in the lavish carryall. Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner is also a fan of the Birkin and has a full row, of them inside her extravagant purse closet. Kylie uploaded a whole video dedicated to the space where she keeps all her Chanel, Louis, and Birkin bags. The young beauty entrepreneur even has an entire row filled with classic and (unattainable) Birkin bags. “I have been collecting these for a minute,” she told the camera for a video she uploaded to her YouTube channel.

She showed off the collection which includes matte black, Dalmatian print and various colors. The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder received a special gift from her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. In the video, Kylie proudly showed off the hot pink miniature Birkin bag, that she was gifted almost a year ago last Christmas. Kylie’s surprise from Kourt holds an extra special place, as she revealed it will be the bag she gifts her daughter Stormi when she says “Mommy, I want to carry a purse.” Now that’s something.