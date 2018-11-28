Eva Longoria brought to work her favorite assistant – baby Santiago

Eva Longoria’s baby boy, Santiago Enrique, is off to a great career start! The 43-year-old star brought her adorable five-month-old to work, and the little man was such a good sport while she directed on the set of Black-ish. Eva took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of baby Santi “working” with his mom, and posted a sweet photo of her and her child with the caption, “I think I found our next director.” The handsome little guy even learned some dance moves thanks to the actress, Justina Machado. Click the video above to watch!