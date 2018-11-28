Stormi Webster is her daddy’s biggest fan! Travis Scott took to his Instagram on Tuesday, November 27, to share a video of him and Kylie Jenner’s daughter proudly watching him take the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. “MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” he captioned the video. In the clip, Kylie and Travis’ nine-month-old stands on a couch smiling as she watches her father on a screen. When he starts performing, she immediately beings to giggle and dance – while her mother laughs in the background.

Kylie, 21, and Stormi traveled from their home in L.A. to join Travis in NYC for his back-to-back sold out dates for the Astroworld Tour at the venue. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram to share a picture of their sleeping daughter. “She comes everywhere with me…my favorite little road dog,” she wrote. Kylie also took to her Instagram to share pictures from the evening. In a shot showing off her ASTROWORLD shirt and red pants, she wrote: “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.”

Kylie and Stormi supported Travis during his NYC show Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

In a follow up post, Kylie kisses Travis on the cheek as they stand under a colorful balloon arch backstage. Earlier this month, Kylie praised her boyfriend for his hard work after his inaugural Astroworld Festival. The businesswoman shared a picture of Travis cuddling with Stormi, next to a sweet caption. “only the people around you really know how hard you work. I love to watch you make all of your dreams come true.”

She continued: “Your first festival. We’re so proud of you. We love you [black heart emoji]. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has been dating the Sicko Mode rapper since 2017, recently opened up about his bond with their daughter. “She’s just like her dad, but she does look like me,” she said during a Snapchat Q&A with her best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kylie said that Stormi is a daddy's girl Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

“She is obsessed with her dad, though. They have this crazy connection and she’s definitely a daddy’s girl.” Adding: “It’s cute to watch. When dad’s around, it’s like I’m not even there.”