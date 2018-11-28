There is hope after all! Lele Pons shared an epic throwback picture on her Instagram account on Tuesaday, November 27, that garnered up all the likes and double taps from her millions of followers. “Our school pictures vs. Today…,” she captioned the collage. The pictures feature the social media starlet along with her close friend (and fellow Instagram influencer) Rudy Mancuso during their school days.

Back then, Lele sported braces, while Rudy had a cute baby face. Alongside the vintage pictures, Lele added a more recent photo of the two together, and the differences are staggering! A glowing smile and a handsome face are now center stage.

MORE: Lele Pons drops first single with Matt Hunter

A lot has changed since Lele's school days, clearly! Last month, the 22-year old made her first live TV debut when she performed her hit single Celoso at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards. And while you can still see her funny clips on her social media (seriously, see here), Lele is well on her way to becoming the next big thing in Hollywood. She’s been on the cover of countless magazine covers, featured in A-list music videos, and now, she’s gearing up for a major music career.

"There's an album coming next year," she recently told Ocean Drive Magazine for her December cover story. "I have a collaboration with Alesso, which is the best because he is a good friend of mine," she shared. And what's after that? Maybe a series or a movie because "I haven't done that yet," she confessed.

MORE: Guess the Latina who made Forbes' Highest-Paid Women in Music List for 2018

Lele is a fan of films and has dressed up in amazing Clueless and Mr. and Mrs. Smith costumes! And don't get us started on her legendary Mean Girls "Jingle Bell" rock dance.

While the Venezulean beauty is getting ready to take over the world, we can take solace in the fact that she too has a less than glamorous school photo!