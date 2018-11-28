Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have fans burning up for their love! Since making their surprise engagement announcement in August, Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, haven’t been shy about showing off their romance.

The pair’s whirlwind love has seen them spending time with family, flashing PDA on (and off) the red carpet and making fans jealous. Soon, the couple will take their relationship to the next level…marriage! Watch the video above to see the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas’ cutest moments.