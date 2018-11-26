As if Saturday night in Paris didn’t sound glam enough, 19 young women from the world’s most prominent families shined at the Debutants Ball in the magical city of love on Saturday, November 24. The annual gala took place at the Shangri-La hotel, formerly an ancient palace and one of the city’s most exclusive establishments. The debutants were dressed in the most glamorous designer gowns and were each accompanied by their respective cavaliers. Surely, it was a night to remember for these young women, especially Forest Whitaker’s daughter, True, who made her society debut at this year’s gala.

VIEW GALLERY All eyes were on Forest Whitaker and his daughter, True, as they danced Photo: Le Bal / Borde - Jacovides - Moreau / Bestimage

The Oscar winner’s daughter, whose mom is Keisha Nash, counted on her family’s support at the lavish soirée, where she was escorted by a young man who also comes from a famous film family, Giacomo Belmondo, the grandson of French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo. Still, it was True’s dance with her Hollywood star dad that had everyone’s eyes trained on the dancefloor. Like her father, the 20-year-old also aspires to a career in Hollywood, not just as an actress, but also behind the scenes. She is currently focused on screenwriting and composing as she studies at NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

On her special night, True donned a gorgeous tulle gown by French designer, Jean-Paul Gaultier. The new Debutante also had some assistance from stylist Domenico Vacca, to make sure that everything was picture perfect for one of the top society events of the year. Other Debutants of the night were Julia McCaw, whose father, Craig McCaw, started the telecom company that became AT&T. Julia just graduated Magnum cum Laude and is enjoying a gap year in Paris, with her friend Anna Pei, whose last name is famous in Paris and worldwide, thanks to her grandfather, the architect I M Pei.

VIEW GALLERY Inside the gorgeous Shangri-La hotel Photo: Le Bal / Borde - Jacovides - Moreau / Bestimage

Mary Julia Koch, daughter of David Koch, the executive vice president of Koch Industries and one of most generous philanthropists in the US. Koch has contributed to several charities including Lincoln Center, Sloan Kettering, New York-Presbyterian Hospital etc. Mary Julia, who wore Valentino Haute Couture, was accompanied by her friend Alice Maxey who hails from a newspaper dynasty.

VIEW GALLERY The beautiful table-set and centerpiece at the Le Bal des Débutantes Photo: Le Bal / Borde - Jacovides - Moreau / Bestimage

After this past weekend’s Ball, True joins the list of other famous offspring who have been Debutantes, including Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava Phillippe, Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sophia Rose Stallone, Andie MacDowell’s daughter Margaret Qualley and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis. Congrats to the new Debutantes!