Catherine Zeta-Jones ogled at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairy tale royal wedding from the comfort of her plush New York City apartment. However, while she may have joined the rest of us millions in watching on television, the 49-year-old Oscar-winner went the extra mile to ensure her summer viewing party was special. She revealed to The Sunday Times Magazine exactly how she honored her Welsh roots with a very British bash. Her husband Michael Douglas and their two children donned their best attire for the fun watch party and were even joined by some very unexpected guests!

Catherine Zeta-Jones with her family at Buckingham Palace in 2011 Photo: Lewis Whyld - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"I'm a huge royalist,” Catherine told the magazine, going on to reveal the quirky nature of her morning festivities. “I have flags and we had cardboard cut-outs of the Queen and Meghan and Harry when we watched them get married. It was four a.m. in New York, and we were having cream tea.” She then elaborated on their chosen attire, explaining that she dug out a ball gown in honor of the occasion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married on May 19, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Catherine’s stunning 15-year-old daughter Carys went all out in an Oscar de la Renta dress. Her 18-year-old son Dylan put on a regal appearance, too, in a dapper top hat and tails. She also said that Michael, 74, held the important duty of being the official tea-maker for their early activity.

RELATED: Not in Windsor, no problem! The best celebrity reactions to Harry and Meghan's big day

The brunette beauty went on to explain why she loves the royals, specifically praising Princes William and Harry for their work raising mental health awareness. Catherine, who has been very open about her bipolar diagnosis since 2011, said: "For me, a diagnosis like that was completely terrifying and I didn’t want anyone to find out. I didn’t know what it was. It just sounded weird and that everyone in the world would think you were cuckoo.” Ahead of commenting on the princely efforts, she added: "It’s great to have people out there talking about it because I found it particularly hard."