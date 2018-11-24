Over a year after Hurricane Maria ravaged through Puerto Rico, native Ricky Martin and his 10-year-old boys Valentino and Matteo, continue to provide relief for the devastated. The incredible family effort they have put forth, along with Jwan Yosef, culminated in a powerful Puerto Rican flag drawn by the twins, which graces the cause's t-shirts. The 46-year-old star's celebrity friends, like Lin-Manuel Miranda, were quick to snag shirts in support of the powerful initiative through the Ricky Martin Foundation. As their "#AllIn4PR" t-shirt campaign comes to a close, see all the A-listers that have gotten involved and how you can too!

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his dad wearing Ricky's PR shirt Photo: Instagram/@ricky_martin

Valentino and Matteo's Puerto Rican flag design has not only been worn by Lin, who shared a snap of him and his dad repping them, but various other powerful people. Recently, Nicole Scherzinger and Ricky's American Crime Story co-star Edgar Ramirez have posed for photos wearing the black tee, with the Livin' la Vida Loca hitmaker thanking them all on his Instagram account.

"Esooooo essss!!! Muchas gracias @lin_manuel and @vegalteno for being #ALLin4PR," Ricky wrote next to a snap of Lin-Manuel and his dad Luis Miranda posing in the shirt. "To get your T-shirt go to link in bio or visit charitystars.com/Ricky A great gift for the holidays!!!" he added.

Nicole Scherzinger was 'honored' to wear the shirt Photo: Instagram/@ricky_martin

Ricky also thanked Nicole for her support, after she praised him for his charity efforts. "So proud of the beautiful work you're doing my friend @ricky_martin. Honoured to join the cause helping to reshape hearts, reclaim hope & transform lives! Check out @rm_foundation to find out how you can support too! #ALLin4PR," she wrote first.

The list of celeb supporters seems endless, with: Will Smith, Sean Penn, Carrie Underwood, Ellen DeGeneres and Billie Joe Armstrong among recent donors. Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls and actress Gina Rodriguez, whose parents come from the Caribbean island, also touted the beautiful symbol of hope.

The T-shirt is still available in multiple versions here, with long-sleeved and children's options. Prices range from $21.99 to $29.99, benefiting Ricky's foundation. "This was stronger than me," he wrote on Twitter in September. "Even though yesterday I said next week, I couldn't wait another day. It's one year later & we are STILL #AllIn4PR. From my family to yours, a beautiful symbol of hope."