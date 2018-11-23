Paris Hilton has continued with her public life since her split from fiancé Chris Zylka, looking happy and carefree last week as she promoted her new fragrance, Platinum Rush, in Melbourne with a bare ring finger. But how is the heiress really holding up after the sudden end to her high-profile engagement? Despite Paris putting on a brave face, sources close to the beauty mogul tell HOLA! USA she is "emotionally devastated" by both the break-up and how it came about.

The insider reveals that the 37-year-old DJ, who has been engaged three times, is questioning why she has so many broken wedding plans behind her – and is even asking herself: "How come my younger siblings are married already and I'm not?". Her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild is happily-married mom – she wed financier James Rothschild at Kensington Palace in 2015 and they have two daughters, Lily, two, and Teddy, who turns one in December – and brother Barron Hilton tied the knot with Countess Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff earlier this year.

Paris is questioning why her younger siblings, Nicky and Barron, have tied the knot while she remains unlucky in love Photo: Getty Images

Beauty mogul Paris had nearly walked down the aisle twice before; in the 2000s she was previously engaged to both model Jason Shaw and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis. It seemed that the third time would be the charm after now-ex-fiancé Chris popped the question on a mountain in Aspen with a $2million ring in January. However, sources told us that the couple hit a rough spot just six months later, and called it quits for good in October.

Chris popped the question in January in Aspen, presenting Paris with a $2million ring Photo: Instagram/@parishilton

So what is the explanation for why Paris seems so unlucky in love? Our source says those in her inner circle believe that the fact that she travels upwards of 150 days a year plays a role in her difficulty in maintaining a long-term relationship – and she needs someone who has as strong a personality as she does, or, on the other hand, is simply satisfied with playing a supporting role in her busy life.

The Hilton scion was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw, left, and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, right Photos: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Paris has cut down her schedule, keeping just those commitments that were already in place before the split, confirms the insider.