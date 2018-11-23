Why did Paris Hilton and The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka call off their engagement? HOLA! USA has exclusively learned that the pair had been having trouble for months before the news of their breakup was reported earlier this week. Sources close to the heiress reveal that the couple hit a rough patch in July and officially called off their engagement – and put an end to their relationship entirely – about five weeks ago. Paris only continued to wear her $2 million engagement ring because she didn’t want the public to know that she and her fiancé had split.

Tension? The heiress and actor at one of their last public events together, the Paris Hilton ProDNA lunch party at Just Cavalli Cafe in Milan on October 20 Photo: Getty Images

The source also revealed that Paris’ parents Rick and Kathy did not approve of Chris or the relationship, and claims the tension was such that he wasn't even allowed to visit their home. The future groom and his bride-to-be had also disagreed on a few issues, including his wish – one that was carried out – that two of Paris’ longtime assistants were fired.

RELATED: Are Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka headed to court over their broken engagement?

Un beso: Here the two are at a Chris's art exhibition in Ibiza, Spain in August. A source tells us the couple hit a rough patch about a month earlier Photo: Getty Images

Photos of the couple taken after their relationship started going downhill show that they continued to put on a united front despite their romance troubles. The pair shared a beso for the cameras during their trip to Ibiza, Spain in August, when Paris supported Chris at at his art exhibition "Why Use A Name". And while the two did appear to have more distance between them during one of their last appearances, the Paris Hilton ProDNA lunch party at Just Cavalli Cafe in Milan on October 20, they again shared a smooch on the red carpet.

MORE: Paris Hilton is carefree – and engagement ring free! – at her latest fragrance launch

Meanwhile, Paris has continued on with her career, traveling to both Dubai and Australia this week to promote her fragrance, Platinum Rush. During her jaunt in Melbourne she showed off her bare ring finger – sans that $2million ring her ex-fiancé reportedly wants back – as she smiled through the event for her fans.