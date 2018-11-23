Not only did Paris Hilton’s storybook romance with actor Chris Zylka not have a happy ending, it looks like the broken engagement may have another chapter in store. Sources close to the heiress and businesswoman exclusively tell HOLA! USA that in addition to asking for the 20-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, the actor hasn’t ruled out suing the star for upwards of $2million to prevent her from speaking of him publicly, as well as for the value of expensive gifts and property he had given to her during their relationship.

Sources tell HOLA! USA that Chris is threatening to sue his ex-fiancée for upwards of $2million Photo: Getty Images

Thirty-three-year-old Chris, who has appeared in TV shows The Leftovers and 10 Things I Hate About You, as well as the big screen’s The Amazing Spider-Man, is apparently worth around $10million, while Paris and her brand generate an estimated $40-$50million a year. The former reality star-turned-fragrance mogul, who is the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, also has a $30million trust from her grandfather that she will be able to access after she has her first child.

The actor gave Paris a 20-carat diamond ring when they got engaged in January Photo: Getty Images

Paris and model-actor Chris got engaged in January of this year and People reported that while the bride-to-be found her perfect wedding dress in April, she had more recently had decided to postpone the nuptials until next year due to her and Chris's complicated work schedules. News of the couple's breakup emerged this week.

Soon after, Paris seemed to break her silence on the split, posting of a photo of herself channeling Marilyn Monroe on Instagram, along with what she called her “favorite” quote from the glamorous movie icon. “I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”