First Lady Melania Trump has enlisted the help of Demi Lovato’s mother Dianna De La Garza for a new project – and it’s one that the pop star’s mom will certainly have some strong opinions on. The two women are scheduled to discuss the opioid crisis during an event in Lynchburg, Virginia next Wednesday, November 28. Dianna, of course, has first-hand experience she can bring to the Liberty University panel as her famous daughter’s struggles with addiction are well documented. The Confident singer suffered a near-fatal overdose at her L.A. home in July, but with the help and support of her loved ones – and after a rehab stay – she is healthy, happy and sober.

Demi has only recently returned to social media, posting a photo of herself voting after her lengthy stay in rehab out of the public eye. Here she is in Washington, DC at the March For Our Lives earlier this year Photo: Getty Images

In the past weeks since leaving rehab, Demi has been getting back into the swing of things with low key dates with friends over sushi and spa visits. Her reappearance came shortly after mom Dianna gave an update on her daughter’s sobriety. “Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” the Falling with Wings author told Maria Menounos. “It’s very hard, it’s not easy and there are no shortcuts."

First Lady Melania is addressing the opioid crisis as part of her Be Best campaign, which she launched in May Photo: Getty Images

For her part, 26-year-old Demi has always been honest about her journey. Following her relapse and hospitalization she reached out to her fans with a candid update. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

She then went on to express thanks for the outpouring of support she’s received. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Family portrait. Dianna, far right, with, from left to right: Eddie De La Garza, Demi, Dallas Lovato and Madison De La Garza Photo: Getty Images

At next week's event, Melania and Dianna will join a panel of speakers which also includes news host Eric Bolling, whose son died of an opioid overdose in September 2017.