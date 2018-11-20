Mariah Carey had an embarrassing parent moment – in front of Michelle Obama. The GTFO singer opened up about the traumatic experience during Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live. “Rocky spit up on Michelle Obama’s dress and it was one of the most humiliating things to happen to me,” she told host Andy Cohen during a game of All I Want for Christmas is Who. “She was like ‘Thanks to you, I’ll never be able to wear this dress again Rocky. So, thank you.”

Mariah Carey revealed one of her most humiliating moments came when her son spit up on Michelle Obama Photo: Getty Images

The infamous moment occurred during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in 2013, when her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins Monroe and Moroccan were two-years-old. In the photo, shown by the host, the Honey singer holds on to her daughter and stands next to Barack Obama, while Michelle hides in the background – most likely trying to cover up the stain.

MORE: See Mariah Carey's twins sing duet at the Hollywood Bowl concert

It’s been years since the incident took place and the We Belong Together singer can laugh the moment with her now seven-year-old twins off. However, the 48-year-old had another humiliating run in with a famous actress earlier this year. During the Golden Globes, Mariah was equally embarrased when she accidently stole Meryl Streep's seat. “That was so mortifying,” she told Andy.

MORE: Mariah Carey takes her children swimming with sharks

“She had spoken to me when I did Precious, and she was so sweet, and I was like, 'I can't believe that Meryl Streep was talking about my performance,” she said about the moment. "So, when I sat in her seat, I was like, 'I didn't do that. Please say I didn't do that!'"

The Honey singer is mother to seven-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Although Mariah though the incident would play out differently, Meryl ended up being cool about the whole thing. "But she was like, 'You can sit in it anytime!'" Adding: "She was very festive. She was cool about it."