Jessica Alba and her family are getting into the holiday spirit! The 37-year-old released this year’s holiday card, in partnership with Shutterfly, featuring her now family-of-five. In the photo, Jessica holds on to the family’s latest addition Hayes, as her oldest daughter Honor, 10, snuggles next to her. On Jessica’s opposite side, her seven-year-old daughter Haven cuddles close to her dad Cash. The family are all smiles as they wear matching pajamas and Santa hats in front of the fireplace. This year is the first time the Alba-Warren clan will be celebrating as a family-of-five.

Jessica Alba celebrates her son's first Christmas with her family in this year's holiday card Photo: Shutterfly

The LA’s Finest actress and Cash welcomed their baby boy on New Year’s Eve in 2017. Little Hayes will have all eyes on him as she celebrates the holiday for the first time. “He’s gonna be into opening presents and trying to put ribbons in his mouth, which I’m not looking forward to,” the Honest founder told People.

"He loves tearing things and opening things and throwing things.” Earlier this month, Haynes made his magazine debut as she posed with his parents and big sisters inside of Parents magazine. The 10-month-old was camera (and nap) ready in the spread that saw him modeling the latest in Honest pampers.

Inside the magazine, the businesswoman opened up about her life as a mother-of-three young children. Jessica got candid, as she shared how she combats the mom-guilt brought on by her children. “If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, ‘Do you like your life? Because it’s not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have,” she said.

Jessica and her husband are parents-of-three Photo: Instagram/@jessicalba

“That’s why you take care of your stuff. And guess what? If you don’t work hard, your life won’t always be like this. You’ve got to figure out what you want to do. Go to school, do well, treat others well.’ I’m hard-core about that.”