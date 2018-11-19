Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish had the best girls’ night out! The Limited Partners stars took a break from filming their movie to attend the final date of Drake’s Aubrey and the Three Migos tour in Atlanta, over the weekend. The 52-year-old Mexican beauty and the 38-year-old comedian sang and danced the night away while the rapper took the stage. Even documenting the moment on Instagram.

At the end of the show, the duo got a sweet photo with the In My Feelings singer. “Thank you #drake for your incredible performance in Atlanta last night . I feel so lucky to have been there Gracias Drake por el increíble concierto anoche. Que suerte que me toco verte @champagnepapi @monicabrown@tiffanyhaddish #aboutlastnight #atlanta#girlsnightout.” Watch above to see highlights from Salma’s GNO.