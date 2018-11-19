Loading the player...

GNO! Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish sing and dance the night away at Drake concert

Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish had the best girls’ night out! The Limited Partners stars took a break from filming their movie to attend the final date of Drake’s Aubrey and the Three Migos tour in Atlanta, over the weekend. The 52-year-old Mexican beauty and the 38-year-old comedian sang and danced the night away while the rapper took the stage. Even documenting the moment on Instagram.

At the end of the show, the duo got a sweet photo with the In My Feelings singer. “Thank you #drake for your incredible performance in Atlanta last night . I feel so lucky to have been there Gracias Drake por el increíble concierto anoche. Que suerte que me toco verte @champagnepapi @monicabrown@tiffanyhaddish #aboutlastnight #atlanta#girlsnightout.” Watch above to see highlights from Salma’s GNO.

