Get ready for some cuteness overload! On Sunday, Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram to share a sweet clip of his adorable twins, Lucy and Nicholas. In the clip, we see the 11 month-olds happily resting on baby swings, and Enrique is in a full daddy mode as he swings little Lucy. His baby girl is all smiles as she laughs up at her dad, meanwhile, Nicholas is watching the Move to Miami singer make funny noises at them. It’s a perfect family moment, and it gets even cuter once Lucy mimicks her dad and makes funny sounds right back at him.

It’s not often that Enrique and girlfriend and children's mother, Anna Kournikova share photos of their twin babies, but when they do, it’s the cutest moments. The couple, who has always kept a private lifestyle is giving more insight into how their babies have brought even more happiness into their lives. It’s obvious the singer’s heart melts for his kids, and he can’t stop playing with them, as he shared in his last clip of them back in August. “Tough audience to entertain,” he ironically captioned, as his little bundles of joy can’t stop laughing at their father’s playful actions.

MORE: Enrique Iglesias calls Anna Kournikova superhero mom to twins Nicholas and Lucy

It’s clear their love and amusement for each other are mutual as the 43-year-old singer has found in little Nicholas and Lucy two of his biggest fans. This summer the Bailando singer also opened up to KTUphoria about becoming a father. He said, “It’s unbelievable,” the proud dad said. “A lot of people ask me, ’It’s so tough with one child. How do you do it with two children, two babies at the same time.’ I’m like ‘Man don’t ask me. The mom [Anna] is the real superhero.

VIEW GALLERY Their bundles of joy, Nicholas, and Lucy wearing 2018 Russia World Cup tees Photo: Instagram/@annakournikova

She’s the one.’ My first time was twins so I don’t know the difference between one or two at the same time.” It’s been a minute since the 37-year-old former tennis star has shared sights of them as well. Last time she posted was back in July where she shared a couple of photos of the little ones donning the Spain soccer jerseys and another of them rocking 2018 Russia World Cup tees. In just a few months the cheerful and smiley babies have won the love of their parents’ fans.

MORE: Double baby joy! Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's twins' cutest photos

During his visit to Tel Aviv for his Enrique Iglesias LIVE! Tour the singer said, “I miss them like crazy, but I love what I do which is to be in front of a stage and be surrounded by fans. Those are the two things I love most about my life.” We hope we get to see more of them soon as the precious brother and sister will soon be turning one on December 16th!