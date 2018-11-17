Germany's most prestigious media awards honored some of Hollywood's brightest stars over the weekend, notably including Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz. The 44-year-old actress was among high-profile attendees at the 2018 Bambi Awards on Friday, November 16, taking home the lofty International Actress trophy. Looking as stunning as ever, the Spanish beauty donned a glamorous black number by Toni Matičevski, which fit her to perfection. While turning heads on the carpet outside Stage Theater in Berlin, Penélope expressed how grateful she was, but made sure to recognize the true priority in her life.

Penélope Cruz brought Flamenco fashion to the Bambi Awards Photo: Getty Images

"If you have children, then the absolute priority," Penélope told the German Press Agency, making it clear that her loved ones come ahead of her life in the spotlight. "Family is the most important thing for me, and now that I have my own, that's the most important thing in any decision." Penélope is famously married to Javier Bardem, who she shares two children with: Luna and Leo.

The mom-of-two completely owned designer Toni's "Flamenco Ruffled Asymmetric Midi Dress" at the starry occasion, where she was joined by a flurry of famous faces like Dua Lipa and Liv Tyler. Cut from mid-weight crepe, the frock features an asymmetric one-shoulder silhouette and a fitted waist. According to the website, "It's detailed with tiers of pleated ruffles that frame the leg-baring hem."

Despite metal accessories being recommended by the Australian fashion designer, the American Crime Story leading lady went a simpler and more meaningful route. Her accessories truly reflected her statement on family, as she paired the showy dress with items that are close to her heart. Most excitingly, she rocked her line of Atelier Swarovski earrings and a clutch designed by her sister Mónica Cruz. "So excited to wear my designs for @atelierswarovski and my favorite clutch designed by @monicacruzoficial," she wrote on Instagram.