Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have fans seeing double! The 21-year-old makeup mogul announced the second part of her collaboration collection with her big sister on Friday, November 16, and the picture proves that Kylie is for sure Kim’s mini-me. “KKW X KYLIE part 2…coming #BlackFriday.” In the photo, the duo pose cheek-to-cheek wearing similar wet hairstyles and glam. Kim shared the same info with a different picture. In the KKW founder’s post, the sister duo wear matching bob hairstyles and nude leotards. The two beauty moguls keep their glam the same, with Kylie opting to switch things up with a darker lip.

Kylie Jenner transforms into her big sister Kim Kardashian for latest annoucement Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

This isn’t the first time Kylie and her big sister have stunned in a twinning makeup announcement. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars promoted their first collaboration with a stunning photo shoot. For the shoot, Kylie, who is a hair chameleon, channeled her big sister with long dark tresses. Kylie and Kim aren’t the only members of their family who have twinning moments. Their daughters Stormi and Chicago have a close bond as well.

Kim recently shared a picture of the baby duo, who were born just months apart, wearing matching pajamas, next to the caption “happiness.” Kylie recently opened up about looking to her older sister for inspiration. During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter shared with Kim that she is having a hard time with her post-baby weight.

After the mother-of-three shared how she overcame the obstacle after the birth of her oldest children, and that Kylie would be able to do the same. Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter proudly shared how much it helped. “Honestly, you do inspire me,” she said. If Kim can do it, I can do it.”