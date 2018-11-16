Will Smith got a taste of Puerto Rico and loved it! The rapper took to his Instagram to express his gratitude towards Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny, after joining the superstars on stage to perform their single Está Rico during the 2018 Latin Grammys on Thursday, November 15. "Esta fue la primera vez compartiendo el escenario juntos...pero definitivamente no será la última! ¡ME ENCANTO! Gracias, #LatinGrammy!,” he wrote in Spanish. Which translates to “This was the first time sharing the stage together…but it definitely will not be the last,” the 50-year-old Philly-native wrote in Spanish. “I LOVED! Thanks, #LatinGrammy!.”

Will Smith joined Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny on stage for the first live performance of Está Rico Photo: Getty Images

The award ceremony was the first time that the trio took the stage together. The fiery performance saw the Fresh Prince rapping in both English and Spanish, while getting the crowd on their feet. Prior to show time, Will, Marc and Bad Bunny posed for an exciting selfie during rehearsals. “Putting that sauce on rehearsals before our performance at the #LatinGrammys Tonight! @marcanthony @badbunnypr,” he wrote next to the picture. Bad Bunny expressed his nerves and excitement prior to taking the stage with the two music legends.

WATCH: Will Smith, Marc Antony and Bad Bunny take over Puerto Rico in Está Rico music video

“It’s such an incredible feeling that I haven’t been able to [take it all in],” the 24-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “ The opportunity to work with a legend like Will Smith and Marc Anthony, who is one of my inspirations since I was a kid, for me it’s great. It’s a feeling that any young person, anyone, would feel incredible.”

MORE: Marc Anthony's latest collaboration with Maluma

Marc, 50, premiered the song in September with an equally hot music video. The single, which Will said was the ending to his epic 50th birthday celebrations, gave the longtime friends a chance to finally get in the studio together.

The Fresh Prince shared his excitement about taking the stage with Marc and Bad Bunny Photo: Instagram/@willsmith

“Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration, “the Vivir Mi Vida singer said, via Billboard. "This song seems perfect for this moment we're both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video."