Cardi B’s highly-coveted collection is sold out after only 4 hours!

Fashion retailer Fashion Nova hit a new selling record on Wednesday and it’s all thanks to Cardi B. The fast-fashion retailer dropped the rapper’s collection early on November 14, and four hours later it was all gone. That’s right! Every single one of the 82 pieces was sold out in a matter of hours. The I Like It rapper shared the news on Instagram with a short clip thanking everyone who shopped the highly-coveted capsule. "So my Fashion Nova collection sold out a couple of hours ago, and I would like to say thank you, everybody, that purchased and I’m sorry for anybody that couldn’t get to it,” she said. “We will be restocking some items for Black Friday. And we will restock the collection in two or three weeks.”

Cardi B donned a Chanel-inspired tweed set named, "Check the Resume"

To celebrate the milestone, Cardi had a star-worthy party at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and Khloé Kardashian was among the guests who showed up wearing a black moto jacket from the collection. The rapper who was also decked in her own designs appeared on the red carpet in a two-piece Chanel-inspired tweed set she named “Check the Resume.” She later changed into a second and third look of the night – a bronze lamé bralette and pant set, and a red patent trench coat and bodysuit ensemble she rocked during her performance.

The I Like It rapper later changed into the "Party Like A Rockstar Set"

Before heading out to the party Cardi took to Instagram to share news of the early drop. She continued, “I hope you guys enjoy my line. It’s very high-end. I made sure the materials are good.” The 26-year-old told People, “I’ve been to the Fashion Nova offices. I’ve seen what they do. I like how they work. I like how fast they sell things out. I like how organized they are. I like how they catered to me. Everything I asked them to do they did. I feel like the line grew and I grew at the same time.”

The 26-year-old performed wearing a red patent leather bodysuit

With a sense of foreshadowing from the famous line in her She Bad hit, "I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit," it was only a matter of time before Kulture's mom debuted her own collection. Other celebs like Kylie Jenner and Adrienne Bailon have also proven to be fans of the Fashion Nova fit. The mass retailer is famously known for their popularity in celeb-inspired designs, which often sell out–including their Royal Debut Dress inspired in Meghan Markle's second wedding dress. After selling out once, the gown is back with a re-stock and is already down to only three sizes. Our advice to you is: you have to act quick!