Serena Williams may be best friends with Meghan Markle, but it’s her one-year-old daughter who puts her friendship with the Duchess in second place. “We do everything together,” she told GQ magazine. The tennis champion shared with the magazine that she has spent every day with her daughter since her birth on September 1, 2017. Motherhood is a mix of highs and lows for the new mommy, who went into detail about the best and worst parts of her latest role. “I love everything about being a mom. The only thing I don't love about being a mom is come 7:30, Olympia's in bed and I get sad.”

She continued: “I'm like, 'Should I go to bed?' Because then if I wake up, I get to see her again." The 37-year-old is also balancing life on the tennis court, a startup and a fashion line. When asked the type of parent she has become, on top of all her tasks, the champion shared. “I'm a full-time mom. I'm a very hands-on mom.”

In August, just ahead of Olympia’s first birthday, the Serena designer opened up about the new feelings motherhood has brought her. “You know I feel different joy. I’ve always been this very joyful person, but I feel light,” she said during an interview with Today. “It’s just a great feeling. I’m really fortunate.”

Serena also opened up about being an advocate for mothers who don’t have the same opportunities and finding support from other parents. “A lot of women don’t have that opportunity and in a weird way, I’m kind of doing it for those women that can’t,” she said.

“Being around her every day is super important and I want her to have a great up bringing the best way that I know how.” Adding: “I really kind of rely on everyone’s help out there and it’s been so, so amazing.”