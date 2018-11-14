Cristiano Ronaldo was the host of a date night for three! The soccer superstar, who is currently on vacation in London, treated his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, and eight-year-old son Cristiano Jr. to dinner and a show. The trio dined at Zela in London. The Japanese-Mediterranean fusion restaurant is owned in part by the athlete. The parents got dressed up for the occasion. Georgina, 24, wore a strapless form-fitting black dress and matching black pumps. The model stuck to her signature red lip and wore her long black tresses slicked back behind her ears.

Cristiano was joined by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Jr. for date night in London Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

The new mommy added extra flare to her elegant look with a pair of chandelier earrings. The Portuguese soccer star wore black pants and a burgundy jacket with a white t-shirt underneath. The star kept his look athletic with a pair of white sneakers. Cristiano Jr. was in a style lane of his own, as he was extra cool in a red and white sweater and black pants. After the meal, Cristiano took to his Instagram to share his experience.

"About last night! Amazing dinner at @zelalondon,” he captioned the photo of the trio inside of the restaurant. Georgina shared the same image and caption on her page. The same evening, the trio attended a show at the Royal Opera House. Cristiano wow’ed his love with a showing of La Bayadére.

Georgina took to her Instagram to thank her love for the special evening. “What a spectacle to be able to enjoy the Bayadère by the hand of Marianela, my Argentine compatriot and all the dancers. They have made me enjoy a wonderful evening. Dreams come true ... Thank you, my love. ❤️ @cristiano #labayadere #royaloperahouse #london.”

Georgina enjoyed a evening out at the opera Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

Cristiano, who is also father to daughter Alana with Georgina, and twins Maeto and Eva, also treated his family to a tennis match. On Monday, the trio had front row seats to the APT Finals match between Novak Djokovic and John Isner, where he hilariously failed to save his love from a rogue tennis ball.