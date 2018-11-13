Camila Mendes’ boyfriend has given her a sweet, yet fiery, nickname. During an appearance on Busy Tonight, the Riverdale actress shared what Charles Melton calls her. “I am Baby Dragon,” she told the host during the late-night talk show. When asked if it was because she is “sweet and also fierce,” Camila offered a little more info. “I can be quite…I guess just ferocious is the only word, but it’s like a cute type of ferocious,” she shared. “I’m Brazilian, we’re like passionate, so sometimes a little baby dragon comes out.”

Camila revealed that Charles calls her Baby Dragon Photo: Instagram/@camimendes

Camila also noted that she has no problem sharing those personal aspects of her life with Charles, however, she is still finding the right balance between how much and how little to share with the world. "I want to be pretty normal and conversational and I like to talk to people, so my instinct is always just to talk about [my boyfriend], but then the famous side of me is like, 'Don't do that,’” she said.

“Maybe don't talk about it as much or don't open that door as much,' because at the end of the day it is a private thing." Adding: "I'm not naturally a private person, so I try to bring that side of me out in public, too. I do have to learn and I'm still learning boundaries with myself." The 24-year-old attended the People’s Choice Awards without her beau on Sunday night, but the two still managed to share a sweet moment. During an interview with E! News, Charles surprised his lady with a hilarious video.

Charles appeared on a screen, during a fan question segment, and asked “What is it like working with Charles Melton?" Before sharing, “You guys are really cute together.” Camila hilariously played along saying: “It’s a lot, it’s very intense. You can’t talk to him. You can’t look at him. He only eats cashews wrapped in cheese.”

The Riverdale stars confirmed their relationship in October Photo: Instagram/@camimendes

During the conversation, Camila was also asked about the reason behind her Baby Dragon nickname and shared his. “His nickname is nut case,” she quipped before heading inside the show. “Because he’s nuts.” The Riverdale stars made their relationship Instagram official in October, after months of fan speculation. Camila took to her Instagram to share a picture wrapping her arms around the 27-year-old as he kisses her on the forehead, next to the caption, “mine.”