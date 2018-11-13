Barack and Michelle Obama’s White House status didn’t automatically make them the cool parents. In the former FLOTUS’ memoir Becoming, she writes about the moment their oldest daughter Malia asked them to “just be cool.” In the spring of 2015 the now 20-year-old was excited to attend prom with a “boy she kind of liked.” After Barack and Michelle decided to bend the rules – letting their teen go on her date and travel in a car without secret service detail – it was time for them to meet the lucky gentleman.

Michelle opens up about her and Barack's oldest daughter Malia's prom date Photo: Getty Images

After Malia’s date made his way up to their prestigious residence with security following nearby, awaiting the moment to meet the family, the teen took a moment to make one request to her eager parents, “be cool.” Michelle wrote: “Her embarrassment [had] already [begun] to smolder as we rode the elevators downstairs. “I was barefoot, and Barack was in flip-flops. Malia wore a long black skirt and an elegant bare-shoulder top. She looked beautiful and about twenty-three years old.”

MORE: Michelle Obama opens up about the challenges she has faced in relationship with Barack

The 54-year-old noted that the former first daughter still thinks of the date as “a bit excruciating,” Michelle was proud to report that she and her husband managed to keep it together. While most parents would have a lot of nerves about their teen venturing off on a date, the Obamas knew they had nothing to worry about. “Barack and I shook the young man’s hand, snapped a few pictures, and gave our daughter a hug before sending them on their way,” it continues.

MORE: Malia Obama's rockstar music video debut

“We took what was perhaps unfair comfort in the knowledge that Malia’s security detail would basically ride the boy’s bumper all the way to the restaurant where they were going for dinner before the dance and would remain on quiet duty throughout the night.” Michelle, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Sasha with the former POTUS, shared that she is pleased with the young women she and her husband have raised – despite their lives in the public eye.

Malia requested that her parents "be cool" during her prom night Photo: Getty Images

"They are down to earth; they are humble,” Michelle shared during an appearance on Today in October. “They are normal, and it has been a huge relief. It took me several months in the White House before I could take a deep breath because I knew that this transition wasn’t going to take them out.”