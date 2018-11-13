It was an important evening for Eva Longoria, and she went all out to impress, with great results. The new mom - who welcomed her first child with her media mogul husband José “Pepe” Baston four months ago - was on knockout form, showcasing her curves in a powder pink dress at an event in Beverly Hills on Sunday night where she was presented with a special honor. The actress was the recipient of a Bill of Rights award, given by the ACLU of Southern California. It was handed over by fellow Latina humanitarian America Ferrera, who praised her unwavering dedication to various worthy causes.

Eva looked stunning as she stepped out in Beverly Hills to receive of a Bill of Rights award Photo: Getty Images

As she accepted the award, Eva gave thanks to Latina activist Delores Huerta for inspiring her: “She told me, ‘Hermana, one day you’re gonna have a voice - you better have something to say,’” she said. “That’s when I decided to start the Eva Longoria Foundation with the idea that I wanted to narrow the opportunity gap and the economic gap that exists for Latinas. I decided to focus on women because if women ran the world, it would be a better place. Women are the majority of this country. We’re not a special-interest group.”

As Eva’s career highlight made headlines, fans of the actress were also given an update about her baby boy Santiago Enrique. Extra’s Mario Lopez shared details of his catchup with the 43-year-old star which took place at last week’s Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner and included an exciting update about the little boy’s newest milestone.

Related: Eva Longoria wins Instagram with cutest photo of baby Santiago yest - see it here

The actress was presented with the trophy by fellow Latina humanitarian America Ferrera Photo: Getty Images

“He rolled over finally, now he won’t stop, and he’s standing a lot now,” she told the TV host, who also asked her what does she find most surprising about motherhood? She admitted, “How tired you are, but you’re never too tired to be with him.” Eva added: “Despite being exhausted, she noted, “You have more energy than you think, especially with that beautiful soul. I want to be there when he wakes up, I want to be there when he goes to bed.”

The Latina powerhouse recently gave an exciting update about her baby son. He's rolling over and standing up! Photo: Eva Longoria/Instagram

There’s also great news for fans of the four-month-old’s impossibly cute Halloween costumes – which included pumpkin and Superman outfits. Eva revealed: “By the way, this dressing up thing is my thing; this is not ending with Halloween. I got a turkey that he’s going to be for Thanksgiving.”

Related: Eva Longoria shows her maternal side as she calms crying baby Santiago