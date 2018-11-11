It’s been a devastating week for Californians as the wildfires continue to rage. Miley Cyrus is one of the many celebrities affected by the Woolsey fire, which has forced a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes. The Malibu singer took to Twitter to share a powerful message after tragically losing her Malibu home. She wrote, “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and love of my life made it out safely and that’s all that matters.” My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong.”

She continued, “I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA County Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet...donate, time, supplies...I love you more than ever, Miley.” She continued by tweeting links to places her fans could donate. According to a source that spoke to E! News the former Hannah Montana actress is devastated over the loss of her 2.5 million four-bedroom home, which she bought back in 2016 with longtime love, Liam Hemsworth.

The source told E!, “The singer is incredibly sad over losing everything in the fire. Miley is so thankful that her horses and pets are all out, but she’s taking the loss very hard right now.” The 25-year-old’s former contemporary home was a short walk to Paradise Cove beach. It was a four-bedroom, three bathroom residence that featured an open-plan dining room and a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar and media room. The master suite had a private balcony that overlooked the two-plus acre grounds, and it had a two-car garage at the front.

While celebs like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga were also affected and asked to flee for safety, others like Neil Young, Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler were not so lucky in saving their homes from the unstoppable flames. "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating," wrote Gerard on Twitter along with a photo of him and the remains of his home. "Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at http://SupportLAFD.org." Currently, firefighters are risking their lives in trying to put a stop to the fires affecting Southern California. Our thoughts are with everyone being affected.